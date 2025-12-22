Trois-Rivières' Jones Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on December 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Hunter Jones of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 15-21.
Jones went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .982 in two appearances against Maine last week.
The 25-year-old made 27 saves in a 3-1 win on Friday before turning aside all 27 shots in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Jones is 8-2-0 in 12 appearances with the Lions this season. He ranks fifth in the ECHL with a 1.90 goals-against average and is tied for 12th with a .922 save percentage.
A native of Brantford, Ontario, Jones has appeared in 118 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Iowa with an overall record of 44-45-21 with two shutouts, a 3.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. He has also seen action in 31 career AHL games with Laval and Iowa where he is 11-17-3 with two shutouts, a 3.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .889.
Prior to turning pro, Jones appeared in 121 career games with Peterborough in the Ontario Hockey League where he was 62-47-5 with seven shutouts, a 3.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.
