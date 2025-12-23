Remy Parker Acquired in a Trade with Cincinnati

Published on December 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced in a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has acquired second-year forward Remy Parker from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for Austin Saint.

Parker comes to the Swamp Rabbits in the midst of his second professional season. The 6'3", 185-pound forward currently has two goals in 16 games representing the Central Division side. His most recent game in the lineup for the Cyclones was his 100th of his ECHL career, coming in a 4-1 win at Indy on December 13th.

From Montclair, New Jersey, Parker, 27, has played the entirety of his 100-game career to this point with the Cyclones, amassing 16 goals and 26 points in that timespan. Before turning professional, he split four seasons of college hocket in the NCAA with Long Island University and the University of Maine, and in the NCAA-III ranks with Utica College. With the latter, he finished just shy of a point-per-game with 45 points (28g-17ast) in 46 games, and was a two-time UCHC Champion.

Saint departs the Swamp Rabbits similarly playing his entire career to this point in the Upstate. With Greenville, the Bonnyville, Alberta, native scored 18 goals as part of 37 points in 88 games. He made his professional debut on February 17, 2024, scoring in a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators.

The Swamp Rabbits return from the holiday break for a five-game homestand, beginning with the "Valero Winter Wonderland" on December 26th, 27th, and 28th. Puck drop for the 26th against Atlanta at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.







ECHL Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.