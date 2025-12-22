Americans Fall to KC on Sunday Afternoon

Published on December 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans during a break in the action

Kansas City, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, played the final game of four games in five nights on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, and it was the Mavericks coming out on top 6-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks scored the only goal of the opening period as Metroplex native David Cotton scored his eighth of the season on the power play to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. The Mavericks held an 11-4 advantage in shots on goal. The Americans went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Kansas City added two more goals to open the middle frame and take a 3-0 lead, but the Americans had an answer. First, Colton Hargrove scored on the power play, his fourth goal of the season at the 7:45 mark to make it 3-1. Another Kansas City penalty put the Americans back on power play, and it was Spencer Asuchak doing the damage deflecting a Brayden Watts shot past Mavericks goalie Jack Lafontaine for their second power play goal of the period. The Americans trailed KC 3-2 after two periods.

Kansas City put the game away in the third period, scoring three more times including their second power play goal of the game. 12 penalty minutes assessed to the Americans during the final frame. The 6-2 loss ended the Americans five-game winning streak. Allen took six out of a possible eight points this week.

The Americans return home after Christmas to face the Kansas City Mavericks on December 27th. Get your tickets online now at the Americans Website.

Three Stars of the Game

1. KC - J. LaFontaine

2. KC - J. Janicke

3. KC - N. Sullivan

