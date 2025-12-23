ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on December 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Atlanta's Ryan Conroy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #386, Greenville at Atlanta, on Dec. 21.

Conroy is fined and suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a minor penalty for instigator in the final five minutes of regulation at 19:40 of the third period.

Conroy will miss Atlanta's game at Greenville on Dec. 26.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.