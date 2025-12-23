Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears earned points in three of four games, including back-to-back shutouts of the South Carolina Stingrays this week heading into their holiday break.

This Week's Games:

Friday, December 26 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 27 at South Carolina Stingrays at 6:05pm

Sunday, December 28 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 6:00pm - Sunday Funday, VyStar Credit Union Sunday

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-14-2-1 (.404)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-1

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 31 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 15 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 16 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 54 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, December 17 at Jacksonville Icemen (2-3 SOL)

In a game that the Solar Bears never trailed until the shootout, it was the Icemen that came away with two points. Reece Newkirk and Jack Adams each scored in regulation, but the Icemen forced overtime. With no scoring in the extra frame, the shootout was decided in five rounds with Icemen forward Christopher Brown providing the game-winning goal.

Friday, December 19 vs. South Carolina Stingrays (0-2 L)

The Solar Bears were shutout for the second time in their last three games Friday night in Orlando. Seth Eisele earned his second shutout of the season with a 25-save performance. Jon Gillies made 22 saves in the loss for Orlando.

Saturday, December 20 at South Carolina Stingrays (5-0 W)

Four Solar Bear players recorded multi-point games, including Jarid Lukosevicius, who recorded his first multi-point game for the Bears. Spencer Kersten led the way with three points (1g-2a) and Jon Gillies recorded his first shutout of the season with 31 saves.

Sunday, December 21 at South Carolina Stingrays (4-0 W)

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Solar Bears earned a shutout in back-to-back games. Colby Muise became the second Solar Bear goaltender this season to record shutout in his debut with a 28-save performance. Spencer Kersten recorded all four goals in the game for the Bears. It was the first four goal performance in a game since Brayden Low, who scored four goals on Dec. 30, 2023 at South Carolina in a 9-1 win.

BITES:

Spencer Kersten scored four goals on Sunday at SC. Last Solar Bear to score four goals in a single game - Brayden Low (12/30/23 at SC)

Reece Newkirk recorded his second, three-point game of the season Sunday at SC

Jack Adams has points in nine of his last 11 games (4g-8a)

Last time Solar Bears shoutout its opponent in back-to-back games, Nov. 16 and 20, 2019.

Orlando is 9-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Solar Bears are 7-1-1 in back-to-back games this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 28 GP, 5g-9a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 23 GP, 10-6-6, .917

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 30 GP, 2g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 8 GP, 4-3-0, .895

