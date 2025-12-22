Stingrays Weekly Report - December 22

The South Carolina Stingrays shut out the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night at the Kia Center in Orlando before the Solar Bears beat the Stingrays twice in North Charleston on Saturday and Sunday. The Stingrays sit in third place in the South Division, five points behind the Florida Everblades who are in first place.

December 22, 2025

STINGRAYS WEEKLY REPORT - DECEMBER 22

STINGRAYS RECORD: 17-11-1-0 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 19 at Orlando Solar Bears | 2-0 W

Nolan Krenzen scored his first professional goal in the 1st period on Friday night while netminder Seth Eisele pitched a 25-save shutout to take down the Orlando Solar Bears, 2-0. It was the fourth shutout of Eisele's professional career.

Saturday, December 20 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 5-0 L

Orlando scored twice in the 1st period, twice in the 2nd period, and once more in the 3rd period to beat South Carolina, 5-0. Solar Bears goaltender, Jon Gillies, saved all 32 shots he faced for the shutout win.

Sunday, December 21 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 4-0 L

Spencer Kersten netted four goals for Orlando on Sunday as the Solar Bears shut out the Stingrays for the second straight game. Colby Muise saved 28 shots in the victory for the Solar Bears.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jalen Luypen (12)

Assists: Simon Pinard (18)

Points: Jalen Luypen (27)

Plus/Minus: Jalen Luypen (+6)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (64)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Mitch Gibson* (7)

Goals Against Average: Mitch Gibson* (2.20)

Save Percentage: Mitch Gibson* (.921)

*Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 26 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, December 27 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Sunday, December 28 at Orlando Solar Bears | 6:00 p.m. EDT |

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

PK Coming to Play: South Carolina's penalty kill has sorted out its struggles over the past few weeks. In the month of December, the Stingray's penalty kill has killed off 44 of its last 48 opportunities, good for a 91.6% mark.

Stacking Against the Division: The Stingrays continue a very division heavy schedule this season. The Stingrays are 15-11-1-0 against divisional opponents, while only playing two games against non-division opponents through 29 games. 60 of South Carolina's 72 games this season are against the South Division. When the Stingrays and Greensboro Gargoyles meet on January 2, that will end a stretch of 16 straight games against the South Division.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday, December 27, against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m. for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776.

