K-Wings Recall Loan of Rookie Forward Antonio Venuto from Monsters (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the team has recalled the loan of rookie forward Antonio Venuto from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Venuto, 25, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 200-pound, Whitmore Lake, MI native who played in one game for Cleveland, and the forward has 14 points (5g-9a) in 19 games played with Kalamazoo this season. The left-shot forward recorded two assists after joining the K-Wings for six games out of Merrimack College in 2024-25.

The Michigan native played four years for Ferris State University (2020-2024), recording 23 goals and 32 assists in 120 games, leading the team in points (26) and goals (12) for the 2023-2024 season. The forward then transferred to Merrimack, was named team captain and posted eight goals with six assists in 35 games played (2024-25).

The K-Wings stay on the road for a pair of games against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:35 p.m. EST on Friday, December 26, and Saturday, December 27 at Heritage Bank Center.

Kalamazoo returns home for its annual New Year's Eve hockey game! Join the K-Wings as they battle the Toledo Walleye at 6 p.m. EST, December 31, at Wings Event Center. Start your NYE with thrilling hockey action, then catch the football games on TVs throughout the arena. It's a tradition decades in the making- don't miss out on ringing in the new year, K-Wings style!







