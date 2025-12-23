ECHL Transactions - December 22
Published on December 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 22, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Orlando:
Colby Muise, G
South Carolina:
Tyler Burnie, F
Tahoe:
Troy Loggins, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ben Lindberg, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson van de Leest, D Recalled by Utica
Cincinnati:
Add Remy Parker, F Activated from Team Suspension
Delete Remy Parker, F Traded to Greenville
Add Austin Saint, F Acquired from Greenville
Greenville:
Add Remy Parker, F Acquired from Cincinnati
Delete Austin Saint, F Traded to Cincinnati
Kalamazoo:
Add Antonio Venuto, F Returned From Loan by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Delete Ian Shane, G Traded to Reading
Reading:
Delete Carson Golder, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Acquired
Delete Massimo Rizzo, F Placed on Reserve
Add Yaniv Perets, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Ian Shane, G Acquired from Kansas City
Delete Brandon Kasel, G Released as EBUG
Toledo:
Add Chad Hillebrand, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Trois-Rivières:
Add Riley Kidney, F Assigned from Laval by Montreal
Delete Vincent Duplessis, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Israel Mianscum, F Assigned by Laval
Wheeling:
Delete David Breazeale, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/14
Add David Breazeale, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/17
Wichita:
Delete Zach Kellerup, G Released as EBUG
