ECHL Transactions - December 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 22, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Orlando:

Colby Muise, G

South Carolina:

Tyler Burnie, F

Tahoe:

Troy Loggins, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ben Lindberg, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson van de Leest, D Recalled by Utica

Cincinnati:

Add Remy Parker, F Activated from Team Suspension

Delete Remy Parker, F Traded to Greenville

Add Austin Saint, F Acquired from Greenville

Greenville:

Add Remy Parker, F Acquired from Cincinnati

Delete Austin Saint, F Traded to Cincinnati

Kalamazoo:

Add Antonio Venuto, F Returned From Loan by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Delete Ian Shane, G Traded to Reading

Reading:

Delete Carson Golder, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Acquired

Delete Massimo Rizzo, F Placed on Reserve

Add Yaniv Perets, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Ian Shane, G Acquired from Kansas City

Delete Brandon Kasel, G Released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Chad Hillebrand, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Trois-Rivières:

Add Riley Kidney, F Assigned from Laval by Montreal

Delete Vincent Duplessis, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Israel Mianscum, F Assigned by Laval

Wheeling:

Delete David Breazeale, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/14

Add David Breazeale, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/17

Wichita:

Delete Zach Kellerup, G Released as EBUG







