Komets Pick up Four More Points Before Holiday Break

Published on December 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained four out of a possible six points last week to stay on top of the Central Division standings, with a record of 16-6-4-0, for 36 points. The club will face three divisional opponents at home next weekend. Toledo will enter the week two points behind the Komets, with the two teams facing off at the Coliseum on Saturday. The Komets will also host Indy on Friday and Kalamazoo on Sunday. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

Last week's results

Wed 12/17 @ BLM 4-3 W

Fri. 12/19 vs IND 2-1 OTL

Sat. 12/20 vs CIN 4-3 OTL

About last week -

The Komets visited Bloomington for the first time this season and picked up a 4-3 win.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Komets rallied when Trevor Janicke tipped a shot past Bloomington goalie Hugo Ollas at 19:36 to make it 2-1.

In the second period, the Komets tied the contest when Kirill Tyutyayev connected with Zach Jordan at 19:01, but the good feeling was short-lived, as the Bison took the lead back when defenseman Brendan Datema snuck the puck under the pad of Komet goaltender Nathan Day to make it a 3-2 game heading into the intermission.

After the break, Josh Groll evened the game at 5:20, with assists going to Blake Murray and newest Komet Tyson Feist, then took the lead as Odeen Tufto finished off a three-way passing play with Brady Stonehouse and Matt Brown to make it 4-3 Komets at 11:20. The Komets killed two penalties down the stretch to hang on for the win. Nathan Day got the win, making 14 saves.

The Indy Fuel visited the Memorial Coliseum for the first time this season on Friday.

Indy got on the board first with a power-play goal at 6:19 for the only goal of the first period. In the second period, the Komets answered with a power-play goal of their own when Austin Magera lit the lamp at 4:50, with assists from Jalen Smereck and Matt Brown.

After a scoreless third period, the game was decided in overtime as Indy's Owen Robinson roofed the puck over the shoulder of Komet goaltender Sam Jonsson at 1:13 to give Indy a 2-1 win. Jonsson finished with 20 saves.

In the third meeting of the season, the Komets dropped their second game to Cincinnati, 4-3 in overtime.

In the first period, defenseman Harrison Rees scored on the Komets' first shot of the game at 3:28, with assists going to Josh Groll and Reese Harsch. The Komets held the lead until Cincinnati's Sam Stevens was left unchecked in front of goaltender Nathan Day and lifted the puck under the crossbar to tie the game at 19:14. With only 13 seconds left in the period, Brady Stonehouse collected a rebound and shot it past Cyclone goalie Tommy Scarfone to give the Komets a 2-1 lead heading into the intermission.

In the second period, Matt Murphy struck at 6:59, with assists from Anthony Petruzzelli and Kirill Tyutyayev for the only score of the frame to make it 3-1 Komets after forty minutes.

The Cyclones pulled within a goal when Elijah Villio scored unassisted at 3:27 of the third period. With time growing short for the Cyclones, Scarfone was pulled for the extra skater, and Justin Vaive tied the game at 19:13, sending the game to overtime for the second straight night.

In overtime, the Komets were unable to get a shot on goal, and the Cyclones scored the game-winning goal at 3:31. Day finished with 32 saves.

Komet streaks-- Road Points: 5gms - Tyutyayev (3g, 4a), 4gms - Murray (4g, 2a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 22 - Stefan

Goals: 12 - Stefan

Assists: 18 - Smereck

Power Play Goals: 4 - Magera

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 5 - Stefan

Shots: 89 - Smereck

PIM: 34 - Aleardi

Plus/Minus: +13 - Murray

Home Points: 10 - Stefan, Brown

Home Goals: 4 - Aleardi, Magera

Home Assists: 8 - Brown

Road Points: 17 - Tyutyayev

Road Goals: 9 - Stefan

Road Assists: 14 - Smereck

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day 15

Wins: Nathan Day 9

Saves: 323, Nathan Day

Goals against: 22 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .898 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 3 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - The Komets have killed 11 straight power-plays at home. Blake Murray has eight points (4g, 4a) in eight games in December. The Komets are 11-2-3 when scoring first. The team has lost four games in overtime, the most in the Central Division. Head coach Jesse Kallechy needs eight more wins for 100.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, December 26 - Boxing Day presented by Goodwill: Bring items to donate to Goodwill. Collection bins will be available in the Arena Lobby. The first 500 fans who drop off their donations will receive a FREE TICKET VOUCHER to an upcoming Komets game!

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer or click the link below.

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up 3 times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Saturday, December 27 -- Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop.

Remedy Live Mental Health Awareness Night: Staff from Remedy LIVE attending the game and available to speak about services within their organization and bringing more awareness to the importance of mental health.

Hungry Howie's Ticket Offer - 4 Upper Deck Tickets, 4 Komets Pucks and a $20 Hungry Howie's Food Voucher for $75. Grab yours here!

OmniSource Unused Season Ticket Recycling Nights (SEASON TICKET EXCHANGE NIGHTS): Season Ticket Holders can redeem any unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game! Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level. Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office for details and to take advantage of this offer. (Dates and details)

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Sunday, December 28 -- Report Card Night presented by 3Rivers: "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game, courtesy of 3Rivers! Show your report card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office with an "A" or "A-Equivalent" on it and receive a FREE TICKET TO THIS GAME!

Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office or click below to get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $60! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komets on the ice:

Monday, Dec 22...Holiday Break

Tuesday, Dec 23.... Holiday Break

Wednesday, Dec 24... Holiday Break

Thursday, Dec 25.... Holiday Break

Friday, Dec 26 .... Practice at Coliseum 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Home game versus Indy 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 27...Practice at Coliseum 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Home game versus Toledo 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec 28...Home game vs Kalamazoo

Monday, Dec 29...Holiday Break

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







