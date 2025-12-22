Bluey to Join Bison on Mystery Guest Night

Published on December 22, 2025

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today that Bluey will join the Bison on Mystery Guest Night on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The beloved blue heeler from the Australian television franchise will be at Grossinger Motors Arena to meet and greet with fans and activities, including arts and crafts, will be on the concourse.

Meet and greet times with Bluey are scheduled for 2:30-3:00 p.m., 3:30-4 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m. and 5:30-6 p.m. inside the arena restaurant.

The Bison will also wear their new, blue alternate jerseys for the first time in celebration of the iconic character's appearance.

Mystery Guest Night is also a Sunday Family Fun Day when kids eat free with a meal coupon to be redeemed during the game, and all fans can participate in a post-game skate with Bison players on the ice.

Single-game tickets to Mystery Guest Night and all Bloomington Bison home games are available for as low as $20! To purchase, click HERE or call 309-965-HERD.







