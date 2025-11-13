Nailers Announce Time Change for November 21st Game

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a time change to one of their upcoming home games. The game scheduled for Friday, November 21st at 7:10 p.m. will now be played at 6:30 p.m. on the same day.

The change in game time is due to the Nailers having a home game on the same night as the Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade. The earlier start time will allow fans to get a parking spot and get into the arena prior to the streets closing for the parade.

On the night of the game and parade, Main Street, Market Street, and the Wheeling Tunnel will be accessible until 6:15 p.m., so that fans can travel to the game as they normally would, with parking available on a first come, first serve basis in the intermodal parking garage on Nailers Way.

At 6:15 p.m., Main Street, Market Street, and the Wheeling Tunnel will be closed. Fans who plan on traveling into Wheeling after 6:15 must adhere to the following directions:

Using I-70: Travel in via I-470 and get off at Exit 1 (Wheeling / Moundsville). They will then travel north toward Wheeling and take the exit for 18th Street / Downtown. From there, they will navigate their way from Eoff Street down to Chapline Street, and eventually to the Market Street Parking Garage, where they will enter on 11th Street.travel in via I-470 and get off at Exit 1 (Wheeling / Moundsville). They will then travel north toward Wheeling and take the exit for 18th Street / Downtown. From there, they will navigate their way from Eoff Street down to Chapline Street, and eventually to the Market Street Parking Garage, where they will enter on 11th Street.

Fans with questions regarding the November 21st home game may contact the Nailers office by phone at (304) 234-GOAL or via e-mail at tickets@wheelingnailers.com.







