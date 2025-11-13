Admirals Sign Forward Timofey Spitserov
Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Timofey Spitserov to a Standard Player's Contract for the 2025-26 season.
Spitserov, 23, served as team captain for the Culver Military Academy USHS-Prep team during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, where he totalled 82 goals and 52 assists for 134 points in 80 games, and is coming off a four-year collegiate hockey career at the University of Vermont. A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Spitserov was tied for the team lead in goals with 12 for the Catamounts last season, and was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Spitserov signed an amateur tryout contract (ATO) with Norfolk last season on March 15 and made his professional debut later that night against the Worcester Railers. Spitserov would be released from his ATO after playing two games with the Admirals.
Spitserov will wear #13.
The Admirals are back at Norfolk Scope this weekend for a two-game series against the South Division's Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday, November 14th at 7:05 pm for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Langley FCU & COX Mobile, and Saturday, November 15th at 7:05pm.
ECHL Stories from November 13, 2025
- Railers Receive Adam Samuelsson from Knight Monsters - Worcester Railers HC
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Carter Allen from Iowa - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Riley Gill Named to the 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class - Allen Americans
- Admirals Sign Forward Timofey Spitserov - Norfolk Admirals
- Former Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie Named to ECHL Hall of Fame - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Hall of Fame Class for 2026 Announced - Allen Americans
- Former Royals Goaltender Riley Gill Named ECHL Hall of Fame Inductee - Reading Royals
- Jeff Campbell to be Inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame - Atlanta Gladiators
- 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class Announced, Former Wing Riley Gill to be Enshrined - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2026 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Loan Goaltender Jon Lemieux, K-Wings Sign Forward Colson Gengenbach - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers News & Notes - November 13, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Announce Time Change for November 21st Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Crush the Rush in Overtime, 5-4 - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Sign Forward Timofey Spitserov
- Admirals Drop Afternoon Contest Against The Thunder
- Admirals Score Ot Victory Over Adirondack On Cancer Night
- Admirals Score OT Victory over Adirondack on Cancer Night
- Admirals Cruise to Friday Night Victory over Adirondack