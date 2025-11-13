Admirals Sign Forward Timofey Spitserov

Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Timofey Spitserov to a Standard Player's Contract for the 2025-26 season.

Spitserov, 23, served as team captain for the Culver Military Academy USHS-Prep team during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, where he totalled 82 goals and 52 assists for 134 points in 80 games, and is coming off a four-year collegiate hockey career at the University of Vermont. A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Spitserov was tied for the team lead in goals with 12 for the Catamounts last season, and was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Spitserov signed an amateur tryout contract (ATO) with Norfolk last season on March 15 and made his professional debut later that night against the Worcester Railers. Spitserov would be released from his ATO after playing two games with the Admirals.

Spitserov will wear #13.

The Admirals are back at Norfolk Scope this weekend for a two-game series against the South Division's Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday, November 14th at 7:05 pm for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Langley FCU & COX Mobile, and Saturday, November 15th at 7:05pm.







ECHL Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.