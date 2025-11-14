Admirals Aquire Forwards Alex Tonge from Orlando and Brandon Mcnally

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today they have acquired forward Brandon McNally from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations and forward Alex Tonge from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for defenseman Dustin Geregach.

McNally, 33, played 106 games over his four-year NCAA career at Dartmouth College, amassing 65 points with the Big Green. McNally would spend the 2015-2018 seasons between the ECHL and AHL before heading overseas to play professionally in Europe. Since 2018, he has spent time in Italy, Denmark, Sweden, England, Romania, and, most recently, in Japan and Australia during the 2024-25 season. He has represented Italy on the international stage from 2021-24, and won the EIHL championship with the Cardiff Devils in 2022.

Tonge, 30, returns to Norfolk, having played 86 total games for the Admirals and totaling 37 goals and 43 assists during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. Tonge signed with Heilbronner Falken of the DEL2 in Europe for the 2022-23 season, scoring 59 points in 52 games played. Tonge would play the next two seasons in Europe, in Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league with the Nybro Vikings IF, and in England's Elite Ice Hockey League with the Dundee Stars. Tonge came back to America to sign with Orlando, and has one goal and three assists in 10 games played with the Solar Bears.

The Admirals are back at Norfolk Scope this weekend for a two-game series against the South Division's Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday, November 14th at 7:05 pm for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Langley FCU & COX Mobile, and Saturday, November 15th at 7:05pm.







