Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - After being named ECHL Goaltender of the Week on Monday, South Carolina Stingrays netminder Mitch Gibson turned in a 33-save performance to shutout the Atlanta Gladiators, 1-0, on Friday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 5,366 fans.
South Carolina (8-3-0-0) turned to Gibson who was looking to win his third-straight start after losing to Atlanta (8-2-0-0) two weekends ago, and the netminder was up for the task. The Gladiators came out quickly, pressuring Gibson immediately. The Pennsylvania native saw 11 shots in the 1st period and stopped all 11, while the Stingrays had chances but could not beat Gladiators goalie, T.J. Semptimphelter, keeping the game scoreless after 20 minutes.
In the 2nd period, the Stingrays offense came to life. South Carolina peppered Semptimphelter and it took nearly the first 10 minutes of the frame to break through. Josh Wilkins found a cutting Kyler Kupka who split the defense and beat Semptimphelter over the glove to put the Stingrays ahead, 1-0, with 10:06 left in the 2nd. Gibson only saw five shots in the 2nd, but in the 3rd, Atlanta was desperate for an equalizer.
Across the final 20 minutes, the Gladiators had chances, including multiple opportunities in tight, but Gibson continued to stand tall. Atlanta had 17 shots in the 3rd period alone, which is the most a Stingrays netminder has seen in a single period this season. Down the stretch, Gibson denied every opportunity as the Stingrays held on to shutout the Gladiators, 1-0.
Gibson saved 33 shots for his first shutout this season and the fourth of his ECHL career. With his assist on Kupka's goal, Wilkins recorded his 100th assist in his ECHL career. The Stingrays have now won four straight games and sit tied with Atlanta for first in the South Division.
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025
- Power Play Comes Alive in 6-3 Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Ungar Thrills in 30-Save Shutout Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Tame Lions in 6-4 Win to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- O'Reilly's Two Goals Not Enough in Defeat to Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Fall To Ghost Pirates In Friday Night Match Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Gibson Blanks Atlanta as Stingrays Edge Gladiators in 1-0 Battle - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rousseau Excellent, But Bloomington's Empty-Net Goal Silences Landers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Two Goals from Tanner Dickinson Leads Walleye to a Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Former Icemen Defenseman Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut with St. Louis Blues - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, November 15th - Game 11/72 - Reading Royals
- Golder, Rizzo Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Drop Lavender Ice Tilt with Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Mangle Mariners, 5-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Come Back to Grab 3-2 Win in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Savannah Downs Norfolk for Road Victory - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tahoe Shut out for First Time this Season in 2-0 Loss to Gargoyles - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Shut out in Indy - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Take out Wings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Fall in Wheeling, Ending Point Streak - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Slow Down Royals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- Admirals Aquire Forwards Alex Tonge from Orlando and Brandon Mcnally - Norfolk Admirals
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Dustin Geregach from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: November 14, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek Back-To-Back Wins in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Break Through at Home, Taking Down Tahoe 4-3 in Overtime - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0
- Stingrays Honor Those Affected by Cancer on Rays Cancer Awareness Day, Presented by MUSC Health
- Gibson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 10
- South Carolina Rolls Past Orlando, 5-3