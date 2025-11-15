Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - After being named ECHL Goaltender of the Week on Monday, South Carolina Stingrays netminder Mitch Gibson turned in a 33-save performance to shutout the Atlanta Gladiators, 1-0, on Friday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 5,366 fans.

South Carolina (8-3-0-0) turned to Gibson who was looking to win his third-straight start after losing to Atlanta (8-2-0-0) two weekends ago, and the netminder was up for the task. The Gladiators came out quickly, pressuring Gibson immediately. The Pennsylvania native saw 11 shots in the 1st period and stopped all 11, while the Stingrays had chances but could not beat Gladiators goalie, T.J. Semptimphelter, keeping the game scoreless after 20 minutes.

In the 2nd period, the Stingrays offense came to life. South Carolina peppered Semptimphelter and it took nearly the first 10 minutes of the frame to break through. Josh Wilkins found a cutting Kyler Kupka who split the defense and beat Semptimphelter over the glove to put the Stingrays ahead, 1-0, with 10:06 left in the 2nd. Gibson only saw five shots in the 2nd, but in the 3rd, Atlanta was desperate for an equalizer.

Across the final 20 minutes, the Gladiators had chances, including multiple opportunities in tight, but Gibson continued to stand tall. Atlanta had 17 shots in the 3rd period alone, which is the most a Stingrays netminder has seen in a single period this season. Down the stretch, Gibson denied every opportunity as the Stingrays held on to shutout the Gladiators, 1-0.

Gibson saved 33 shots for his first shutout this season and the fourth of his ECHL career. With his assist on Kupka's goal, Wilkins recorded his 100th assist in his ECHL career. The Stingrays have now won four straight games and sit tied with Atlanta for first in the South Division.







