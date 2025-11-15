Admirals Fall To Ghost Pirates In Friday Night Match Up
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA -- After taking two of three last weekend, the Norfolk Admirals were back inside a lively Norfolk Scope for the first of two games against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. With the building packed and the team debuting their newly revamped Military Appreciation camouflage jerseys, Norfolk came up short on Friday night, falling 5-2.
Alex Worthington made his fifth start of the season and battled hard between the pipes, finishing with 27 saves on 31 shots.
Savannah set the tone early with two goals in the opening period. Nicholas Zabaneh got them on the board midway through the first, tapping in a loose puck after Worthington's initial stop. A few minutes later, Liam Walsh took advantage of a turnover in the Admirals' zone to make it 2-0. Worthington kept the score from getting worse, but Norfolk couldn't find much offense early and trailed 2-0 after one.
The second period didn't start any easier. Robert Mastrosimone ripped a shot over Worthington's shoulder off an offensive-zone faceoff to push Savannah's lead to three. Shortly after, Logan Drevitch buried another loose puck to make it 4-0. Norfolk finally broke through late in the frame when Kristóf Papp scored on a strange bounce from behind the net, giving the crowd something to cheer about. Even with the Admirals outshooting Savannah 25-10 in the period, they still trailed 4-1 going into the third.
Norfolk kept pushing in the final twenty minutes. Jaydon Dureau cut the deficit to 4-2 with a clean back-door finish from Jack O'Leary, giving the Admirals life down the stretch. But Savannah's defensive effort held up the rest of the way, allowing them to leave with the Friday night win.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. SAV - M. Simpson (37 saves off of 39 shots faced)
2. SAV - L. Drevitch (1 goal, 1 assist)
3. NOR - J. Dureau (1 goal, 1 assist)
Next Up
The Admirals and Ghost Pirates square off once again tomorrow night inside Norfolk Scope with puck drop slated for 7:05 P.M.
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025
- Power Play Comes Alive in 6-3 Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Ungar Thrills in 30-Save Shutout Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Tame Lions in 6-4 Win to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- O'Reilly's Two Goals Not Enough in Defeat to Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Fall To Ghost Pirates In Friday Night Match Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Gibson Blanks Atlanta as Stingrays Edge Gladiators in 1-0 Battle - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rousseau Excellent, But Bloomington's Empty-Net Goal Silences Landers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Two Goals from Tanner Dickinson Leads Walleye to a Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Former Icemen Defenseman Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut with St. Louis Blues - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, November 15th - Game 11/72 - Reading Royals
- Golder, Rizzo Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Drop Lavender Ice Tilt with Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Mangle Mariners, 5-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Come Back to Grab 3-2 Win in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Savannah Downs Norfolk for Road Victory - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tahoe Shut out for First Time this Season in 2-0 Loss to Gargoyles - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Shut out in Indy - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Take out Wings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Fall in Wheeling, Ending Point Streak - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Slow Down Royals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- Admirals Aquire Forwards Alex Tonge from Orlando and Brandon Mcnally - Norfolk Admirals
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Dustin Geregach from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: November 14, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek Back-To-Back Wins in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Break Through at Home, Taking Down Tahoe 4-3 in Overtime - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Fall To Ghost Pirates In Friday Night Match Up
- Admirals Aquire Forwards Alex Tonge from Orlando and Brandon Mcnally
- Admirals Sign Forward Timofey Spitserov
- Admirals Drop Afternoon Contest Against The Thunder
- Admirals Score Ot Victory Over Adirondack On Cancer Night