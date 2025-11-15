Gibson Blanks Atlanta as Stingrays Edge Gladiators in 1-0 Battle
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Atlanta Gladiators forward Cody Sylvester (left) vs. the South Carolina Stingrays
(Atlanta Gladiators)
North Charleston, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 1-0 on Friday night at North Charleston Coliseum, with goaltender Mitchell Gibson earning a 33 save shutout.
Atlanta and South Carolina met for the second time this season after battling at Gas South Arena on 11/2, a 2-1 victory for the Gladiators. The same goalies that started that day dueled again, with T.J. Semptimphelter starting for Atlanta, and Mitchell Gibson for South Carolina.
The Gladiators got off to a good start in the first period, spending much of the first half in the South Carolina zone and outshooting the Stingrays. South Carolina had a chance on the power play, but the Gladiators penalty kill was up to the task. Gibson and the Stingrays began to heat up towards the end of the period, with the Gladiators leading the shot count 11-7.
Atlanta started the second period on the power play but could not produce a goal out of it. South Carolina ramped up in the second period and were able to score the lone goal of the game 9:56 into the middle frame on a quick stretch pass through the neutral zone to Kyler Kupka who beat Semptimphelter one-on-one for a 1-0 lead. Josh Wilkins had the lone assist, the 100th of his ECHL career. About a minute following the goal, a scrum and a fight ensued with Joey Cipollone and Lynden Breen in the center of it. Both were issued five for fighting and a ten-minute misconduct. The Stingrays outshot the Gladiators 12-5 in the second period, as Semptimphelter made a series of key stops throughout the period to keep it a 1-0 game.
The Gladiators did their best to test Gibson in the third in an attempt to tie the game, but it wasn't enough to beat the Stingrays netminder who stopped everything they threw his way. Gibson put on a show as the Gladiators had two unsuccessful chances on the power play. Semptimphelter matched Gibson's play to give Atlanta a chance to win, but ultimately South Carolina took the match 1-0, as the Gladiators fell to 8-2 on the season, and 4-1 on the road. It was a 33 save shutout for Mitch Gibson, while T.J. Semptimphelter stopped 21/22. Atlanta went 0/3 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill.
The Gladiators will wrap up their four-game road trip on Saturday night in Jacksonville, taking on the Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Coverage on FloHockey and the Gladiators YouTube channel will begin at 6:40 PM, followed by a 7:00 puck drop.
Images from this story
|
Atlanta Gladiators forward Cody Sylvester (left) vs. the South Carolina Stingrays
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025
- Power Play Comes Alive in 6-3 Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Ungar Thrills in 30-Save Shutout Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Tame Lions in 6-4 Win to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- O'Reilly's Two Goals Not Enough in Defeat to Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Fall To Ghost Pirates In Friday Night Match Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Gibson Blanks Atlanta as Stingrays Edge Gladiators in 1-0 Battle - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rousseau Excellent, But Bloomington's Empty-Net Goal Silences Landers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Two Goals from Tanner Dickinson Leads Walleye to a Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Former Icemen Defenseman Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut with St. Louis Blues - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, November 15th - Game 11/72 - Reading Royals
- Golder, Rizzo Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Drop Lavender Ice Tilt with Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Mangle Mariners, 5-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Come Back to Grab 3-2 Win in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Savannah Downs Norfolk for Road Victory - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tahoe Shut out for First Time this Season in 2-0 Loss to Gargoyles - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Shut out in Indy - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Take out Wings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Fall in Wheeling, Ending Point Streak - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Slow Down Royals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- Admirals Aquire Forwards Alex Tonge from Orlando and Brandon Mcnally - Norfolk Admirals
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Dustin Geregach from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: November 14, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek Back-To-Back Wins in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Break Through at Home, Taking Down Tahoe 4-3 in Overtime - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.