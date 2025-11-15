Connor Ungar Thrills in 30-Save Shutout Win
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles are hot on home ice, with back-to-back wins over the Tahoe Knight Monsters, finishing off a 2-0 shutout victory on Friday night in the First Horizon Coliseum. Connor Ungar added his second win of the season with a 30-save shutout.
Greensboro relied on their penalty kill, stopping four Tahoe power plays through the contest. Late in the first period, Wade Murphy used a shorthanded rush to net his third goal of the season, unassisted to cap off the Gargoyles second kill of the night giving his team a 1-0 lead. Murphy's marker would stand as the game-winner at the end of regulation. Greensboro has the best penalty kill in the ECHL at 91.8 percent this season, and they are a perfect 26-for-26 on home ice.
Ethan Leyh fired up the crowd in his first professional fight late in the second period. Leyh added to the excitement by extending his 6-game point streak with his first career goal to ice the win with 21 seconds remaining.
"It feels good. The group that we have, they've wanted it more than anything and they got rewarded. I am very proud of the group we have," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "It's an honor to coach in this league. We come up with strategies, but it's the players who go out and execute. If these guys play the way they played, I am going to be very happy."
"It feels great, my first win at home so for both myself and the group it's super positive," said Ungar following the shutout. "[Ruslan] and I both want to help the team win and we push each other to be better." Khazheyev picked up the win Thursday and Ungar extended another win with the 2-0 shutout.
The two teams meet for the final time Saturday night, November 15 for Game Three of the series. With just two more home games remaining this month, don't miss out on any of the fun. Get your tickets at gargoyleshockey.com.
