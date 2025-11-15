Cyclones Drop Home Contest Against Walleye On Friday Night

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 5-2, on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. Despite a great crowd in attendance for Military Appreciation Night, the Cyclones fell to their division rivals on home ice.

Cincinnati got off to a good start, scoring a power play goal just 1:45 in the first period. Captain Justin Vaive scored his fourth goal of the season on a redirected shot to open the scoring. With his goal, Vaive now has three PPG this season, and has points in four of his last five games.

Toledo would close out the opening period with two goals of their own, including one on the power play. Goals from Tanner Dickinson and Jordan Ernst gave Toledo the lead heading into the second. Ernst's goal came via a penalty shot to make it 2-1.

The Walleye would add two more in the second period to make it 4-1. Nate Roy scored at the 8:04 mark of the middle frame, then Will Hillman scored a shorthanded goal to give Toledo four unanswered goals heading into the third.

Ryan McCleary scored his first goal of the season in the third period to round out Cincinnati's offense tonight. The goal marks his first goal since April 9, 2025 when he scored against the Iowa Heartlanders on the road.

Tanner Dickinson would score in the empty net to solidify the victory for Toledo. Liam Souličre would record 20/22 saves in his pro debut to notch his first ECHL victory.

Cincinnati heads to Wings Event Center tomorrow afternoon to face the Kalamazoo Wings in a late afternoon matchup. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

