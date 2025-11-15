Cyclones Drop Home Contest Against Walleye On Friday Night
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 5-2, on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. Despite a great crowd in attendance for Military Appreciation Night, the Cyclones fell to their division rivals on home ice.
Cincinnati got off to a good start, scoring a power play goal just 1:45 in the first period. Captain Justin Vaive scored his fourth goal of the season on a redirected shot to open the scoring. With his goal, Vaive now has three PPG this season, and has points in four of his last five games.
Toledo would close out the opening period with two goals of their own, including one on the power play. Goals from Tanner Dickinson and Jordan Ernst gave Toledo the lead heading into the second. Ernst's goal came via a penalty shot to make it 2-1.
The Walleye would add two more in the second period to make it 4-1. Nate Roy scored at the 8:04 mark of the middle frame, then Will Hillman scored a shorthanded goal to give Toledo four unanswered goals heading into the third.
Ryan McCleary scored his first goal of the season in the third period to round out Cincinnati's offense tonight. The goal marks his first goal since April 9, 2025 when he scored against the Iowa Heartlanders on the road.
Tanner Dickinson would score in the empty net to solidify the victory for Toledo. Liam Souličre would record 20/22 saves in his pro debut to notch his first ECHL victory.
Cincinnati heads to Wings Event Center tomorrow afternoon to face the Kalamazoo Wings in a late afternoon matchup. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025
- Flores Earns First Pro Shutout In 3-0 Win Over Rapid City - Indy Fuel
- Ortiz Shines in Bison Debut, Bloomington Defeats Iowa, 3-1 - Bloomington Bison
- Cyclones Drop Home Contest Against Walleye On Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Power Play Comes Alive in 6-3 Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Ungar Thrills in 30-Save Shutout Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Tame Lions in 6-4 Win to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- O'Reilly's Two Goals Not Enough in Defeat to Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Fall To Ghost Pirates In Friday Night Match Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Gibson Blanks Atlanta as Stingrays Edge Gladiators in 1-0 Battle - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rousseau Excellent, But Bloomington's Empty-Net Goal Silences Landers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Two Goals from Tanner Dickinson Leads Walleye to a Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Former Icemen Defenseman Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut with St. Louis Blues - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, November 15th - Game 11/72 - Reading Royals
- Golder, Rizzo Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Drop Lavender Ice Tilt with Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gibson Stops 33 Shots, South Carolina Blanks Atlanta, 1-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Mangle Mariners, 5-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Come Back to Grab 3-2 Win in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Savannah Downs Norfolk for Road Victory - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tahoe Shut out for First Time this Season in 2-0 Loss to Gargoyles - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Shut out in Indy - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Take out Wings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Fall in Wheeling, Ending Point Streak - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Slow Down Royals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- Admirals Aquire Forwards Alex Tonge from Orlando and Brandon Mcnally - Norfolk Admirals
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Dustin Geregach from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: November 14, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek Back-To-Back Wins in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Break Through at Home, Taking Down Tahoe 4-3 in Overtime - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Drop Home Contest Against Walleye On Friday Night
- Cyclones Fall to Walleye 3-2
- Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders on Saturday Afternoon
- 'Clones Win Big, Defeat Heartlanders 9-2 on Shutout the Hate Night
- Cole Fraser Acquired by the Cyclones Via Trade with Worcester