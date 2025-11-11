Stingrays Honor Those Affected by Cancer on Rays Cancer Awareness Day, Presented by MUSC Health

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - On Sunday afternoon, over 5,000 fans packed the North Charleston Coliseum to see the South Carolina Stingrays defeat the Orlando Solar Bears, 5-3. While the Stingrays had success on the ice, off the ice, South Carolina honored those affected by cancer on Rays Cancer Awareness Day, presented by MUSC Health.

Throughout the afternoon, the Stingrays honored cancer patients, survivors, and their families in a multitude of ways in partnership with the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. When the Stingrays hit the ice, the players wore speciality cancer awareness jerseys. Embedded onto the jerseys were "I Fight For" signs that the players could write who they fight for and wear that during the game. These jerseys were auctioned off and a portion of the proceeds will go back to MUSC Hollings.

During pregame introductions, Samantha Platts, Joseph O'Brien, Samuel McCarter and Andie Averch held large purple ribbons that the Stingrays skated through on their way out of the tunnel for puck drop. All four who held ribbons have been affected by cancer. Samantha Platts and Joseph O'Brien's daughter, Amelia, passed from neuroblastoma.

Samuel McCarter is a father of two and plays hockey for the Charleston Warriors and is a survivor of osteosarcoma and astrocytoma. Andie Averch is a survivor of stage three breast cancer and adenoid cystic carcinoma. The Stingrays were proud to recognize and honor these brave individuals pregame.

South Carolina's honorary captain on Sunday was four year old Camila Motagalvan. She was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma in March of 2024. She has completed 87 weeks of chemotherapy, 20 rounds of radiation and has two months left of her maintenance chemotherapy treatment.

During the ceremonial puck drop, Eleanor Hardy, a physician assistant at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, and Denise Swick, a lung cancer survivor, dropped the puck. Denise was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer in the summer of 2024. A multidisciplinary team at Hollings, including Eleanor, cared for her through surgeries, radiation treatment, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Denise has been back at work since last December and is in remission.

South Carolina's principal owner, Todd Halloran, donated $2,000 dollars to the Roc Solid Foundation in the 'Assist of the Game'. The Roc Solid Foundation's mission is to build hope for every child and family fighting pediatric cancer.

The Stingrays also recognized Travis Rogers, who has been a dedicated season ticket holder for the Stingrays for many years. A true part of the Stingrays community, Travis has been bravely battling colon cancer, and last week, reached an incredible milestone, ringing the bell to celebrate the end of his chemotherapy journey. Stingrays forwards Ben Hawerchuk and Charlie Combs surprised Travis by visiting him and presenting him with his own Cancer Awareness Night jersey as he rang the bell.

The Lumber Jills Axe Throwing Hockey Mom of the Month was Stingrays season ticket holder, Jodi Hunt. Jodi is a first responder and a recent breast cancer survivor. We appreciate her strength and were glad to recognize her as the Lumber Jills Axe Throwing Hockey Mom of the Month.

The South Carolina Stingrays organization thanks MUSC Health, the presenting partner of the Rays Cancer Awareness game, everyone in attendance on Sunday, and those who could not join us as we stand together in the fight against cancer.







