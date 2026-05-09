Stingrays Blanked in Game 1 by Florida, 3-0

Published on May 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







ESTERO, FL - In Game 1 of the South Division Finals, the South Carolina Stingrays were shut out by the Florida Everblades, 3-0, on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Florida, who scored first in all four games in its first-round sweep, opened the scoring in Game 1. Hudson Elynuik won a faceoff to Anthony Romano who beat South Carolina netminder Garin Bjorklund high glove side to give the Everblades a 1-0 lead.

Bjorklund was tested early in the first period, seeing 16 shots, saving 15, keeping the deficit at one through 20 minutes of play.

Early in the second, Justin Nachbaur and Sean Allen dropped the gloves at center with Nachbaur sparking the Stingrays with a decisive win in the bout, but Florida went to the power play after Nachbaur had been called for a penalty prior to the tilt.

The Everblades struck quickly on the ensuing power play. Reid Duke let a shot go from the point that was deflected in the slot by Elynuik, doubling Florida's lead. The Stingrays could not find a response in the second as Bjorklund kept South Carolina in the game saving 26 shots over the first 40 minutes.

In the third, the Stingrays pressed to cut into the lead but could not figure out Florida netminder Cam Johnson. With Johnson sound in net, Romano knocked home a rebound with 8:10 remaining in the third, pushing Florida ahead, 3-0. Johnson made 22 saves on the night as he closed out the shutout win for the Everblades, taking Game 1, 3-0.

South Carolina trails Florida in the best-of-seven series, 1-0, with Game 2 on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.







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