Walleye Trade Pilon, Russell to Rapid City
Published on November 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Today, the Toledo Walleye traded forward Darian Pilon and defenseman Bobby Russell to the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.
Pilon, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, has spent the last three seasons with the Walleye after being claimed off of waivers from Fort Wayne prior to the 2023-24 season. He has skated in four games this season at -1 with two penalty minutes. Over his 95-game Walleye tenure, Pilon tallied 12 points (5G, 7A), 86 penalty minutes, and was a -12.
Russell, a native of Langley, British Columbia has played parts of two seasons with Toledo after being acquired via trade from Greenville last season. The blue-liner tallied two assists and a +1 in four games this season, and his Toledo tenure totaled eight points (2G, 6A), six penalty minutes, and a -4 in 35 games.
