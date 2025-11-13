ECHL Hall of Fame Class for 2026 Announced

Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the 2026 inductees for the ECHL Hall of Fame are Jeff Campbell, Jason Christie, Riley Gill and Mark Turner.

The 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, will take place at 12:00 p.m. CT on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The four will be formally inducted as the 18th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame at a luncheon that will be held in conjunction with the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen.

"The ECHL Hall of Fame Induction is truly a special event for the League as we honor our past and look forward to the future in conjunction with our ECHL All-Star Classic later that evening," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The 2026 ECHL Class embodies this sentiment as we welcome four new inductees including two gifted playmakers, a championship winning goaltender and the winningest coach in League history, each of whom helped grow the League into what it is today."

"BFL CANADA is proud to once again be the Presenting Co-Sponsor of the 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class Induction Ceremony, taking place on Monday January 19, 2026, in Allen, Texas, alongside Sutton Special Risk," said Nellie Lindner, BFL CANADA Vice President, National Practice Leader - Film and Entertainment. "We are thrilled to celebrate this year's class of inductees and to honor the history, dedication and passion that continue to define the ECHL community. Each year, this event reminds us of the people and stories that have shaped the league's legacy, and we're grateful to be part of such a special celebration."

Jeff Campbell scored 254 points (90g-164a) in 210 career ECHL games with Gwinnett from 2004-08. During the 2005-06 season, he ranked fifth in the league with 53 assists and 83 points, helping the Gladiators to reach the Kelly Cup Finals, while earning a spot on the All-ECHL First Team and earning League Most Valuable Player honors. In 2007-08, he finished second in assists (65) and points (91), once again earning All-ECHL First Team honors and receiving the ECHL Sportsmanship Award. He then went on to play the final 10 seasons of his career in Europe, nine of those coming in Switzerland, where he is currently the head coach for HC Fribourg-Gottéron U21.

Jason Christie is the ECHL's all-time leader with 667 career coaching wins and 1,282 games coached in 18 seasons with Peoria, Utah, Ontario, Tulsa and Jacksonville. He led his team to the Kelly Cup Playoffs on 10 occasions, reaching the Conference Finals in 2001, 2008 and 2015. During his playing career, Christie had 262 points (88g-174a) in 250 career ECHL games with Columbus (Chill), Charlotte and Peoria. In his final season as a player in 1999-2000, he earned co-Most Valuable Player honors in the Kelly Cup Playoffs after posting 13 points (3g-10a) in 17 games as the Rivermen captured the Kelly Cup title.

Riley Gill ranks third all-time in ECHL history with 21 shutouts while ranking eighth with 147 career wins and 13th among goaltenders with 245 career appearances over nine seasons with Victoria, Kalamazoo, Reading and Allen. He saved some of his best work for the postseason, where he is tied for first all-time among goaltenders with 90 appearances and ranks second with 53 wins and eight shutouts. He backstopped Reading to the 2013 Kelly Cup title - earning Playoff Most Valuable Player honors - and Allen to back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

Mark Turner averaged over a point-per-game during his ECHL career, totaling 546 points (210g-336a) in 528 games over parts of eight seasons with Columbus (Chill), New Orleans, Mobile, Greensboro (Generals) and Toledo (Storm). He stands 22nd in ECHL history in points, 23rd in assists, 24th in goals and 40th in games played. Turner scored 20 more goals in six of his eight ECHL seasons, including 45 during the 1999-2000 season with Mobile, to rank third in the league.

The inaugural ECHL Hall of Fame class was inducted in 2008, and over the years, 67 individuals have been enshrined. Inductees are enshrined in the ECHL Hall of Fame, which is open around the clock online at ECHLHallOfFame.com, as well as being recognized at the league office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey and in the ECHL section at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Ontario.







