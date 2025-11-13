ECHL Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2026

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the 2026 inductees for the ECHL Hall of Fame are Jeff Campbell, Jason Christie, Riley Gill and Mark Turner.

The 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, will take place at 12:00 p.m. CT on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The four will be formally inducted as the 18th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame at a luncheon that will be held in conjunction with the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen.

"The ECHL Hall of Fame Induction is truly a special event for the League as we honor our past and look forward to the future in conjunction with our ECHL All-Star Classic later that evening," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The 2026 ECHL Class embodies this sentiment as we welcome four new inductees including two gifted playmakers, a championship winning goaltender and the winningest coach in League history, each of whom helped grow the League into what it is today."

"BFL CANADA is proud to once again be the Presenting Co-Sponsor of the 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class Induction Ceremony, taking place on Monday January 19, 2026, in Allen, Texas, alongside Sutton Special Risk," said Nellie Lindner, BFL CANADA Vice President, National Practice Leader - Film and Entertainment. "We are thrilled to celebrate this year's class of inductees and to honor the history, dedication and passion that continue to define the ECHL community. Each year, this event reminds us of the people and stories that have shaped the league's legacy, and we're grateful to be part of such a special celebration."

Jeff Campbell scored 254 points (90g-164a) in 210 career ECHL games with Gwinnett from 2004-08. During the 2005-06 season, he ranked fifth in the league with 53 assists and 83 points, helping the Gladiators to reach the Kelly Cup Finals, while earning a spot on the All-ECHL First Team and earning League Most Valuable Player honors. In 2007-08, he finished second in assists (65) and points (91), once again earning All-ECHL First Team honors and receiving the ECHL Sportsmanship Award. He then went on to play the final 10 seasons of his career in Europe, nine of those coming in Switzerland, where he is currently the head coach for HC Fribourg-Gottéron U21.

Jason Christie is the ECHL's all-time leader with 667 career coaching wins and 1,282 games coached in 18 seasons with Peoria, Utah, Ontario, Tulsa and Jacksonville. He led his team to the Kelly Cup Playoffs on 10 occasions, reaching the Conference Finals in 2001, 2008 and 2015. During his playing career, Christie had 262 points (88g-174a) in 250 career ECHL games with Columbus (Chill), Charlotte and Peoria. In his final season as a player in 1999-2000, he earned co-Most Valuable Player honors in the Kelly Cup Playoffs after posting 13 points (3g-10a) in 17 games as the Rivermen captured the Kelly Cup title.

Riley Gill ranks third all-time in ECHL history with 21 shutouts while ranking eighth with 147 career wins and 13th among goaltenders with 245 career appearances over nine seasons with Victoria, Kalamazoo, Reading and Allen. He saved some of his best work for the postseason, where he is tied for first all-time among goaltenders with 90 appearances and ranks second with 53 wins and eight shutouts. He backstopped Reading to the 2013 Kelly Cup title - earning Playoff Most Valuable Player honors - and Allen to back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

Mark Turner averaged over a point-per-game during his ECHL career, totaling 546 points (210g-336a) in 528 games over parts of eight seasons with Columbus (Chill), New Orleans, Mobile, Greensboro (Generals) and Toledo (Storm). He stands 22nd in ECHL history in points, 23rd in assists, 24th in goals and 40th in games played. Turner scored 20 more goals in six of his eight ECHL seasons, including 45 during the 1999-2000 season with Mobile, to rank third in the league.

The inaugural ECHL Hall of Fame class was inducted in 2008, and over the years, 67 individuals have been enshrined. Inductees are enshrined in the ECHL Hall of Fame, which is open around the clock online at ECHLHallOfFame.com, as well as being recognized at the league office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey and in the ECHL section at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Ontario.

Class of 2008 Class of 2009 Class of 2010

Henry Brabham John Brophy Cam Brown

Patrick J. Kelly Blake Cullen E.A. "Bud" Gingher

Chris Valicevic Tom Nemeth Olaf Kolzig

Nick Vitucci Rod Taylor Darryl Noren

Class of 2011 Class of 2012 Class of 2013

Richard Adams Bill Coffey David Craievich

Phil Berger Sheldon Gorski Marc Magliarditi

Luke Curtin John Marks Steve Poapst

Joe Ernst Dave Seitz Darren Schwartz

Bob Woods

Class of 2014 Class of 2015 Class of 2016

James Edwards Darren Colborune Daniel Berthiaume

Wes Goldie Louis Dumont Craig Brush

Al MacIsaac Scott Sabatino Allan Sirois

John Spoltore Carl Scheer

Class of 2017 Class of 2018 Class of 2019

T. Paul Hendrick Steve Chapman Jim Bermingham

Rick Kowalsky Sam Ftorek Alex Hicks

Brad Phillips Jason Saal Rick Judson

Brian McKenna

Class of 2020 Class of 2022 Class of 2023

Dany Bousquet Ray Harris Mark Bernard

Jared Bednar Brett Marietti Scott Bertoli

Derek Clancey Joel Martin Victor Gervais

Glen Metropolit Tim Nowak Dana Heinze

Class of 2024 Class of 2025

Scott Burfoot Alex Burrows

Brad Dexter Dave Gagnon

Jason Fitzsimmons Jamey Hicks

June M. Kelly Glen Thornborough

Shawn Wheeler

The third-longest tenured professional hockey league, behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the Premier 'AA' Hockey League has grown from five teams in four states in 1988-89 into a coast-to-coast league with 30 teams in 23 states and one Canadian province for its 38th season in 2025-26.

Hall of Fame members are selected in five categories: Player, Coach, Developmental Player, Builder, and Referee/Linesman. No more than five candidates may be elected to the ECHL Hall of Fame each year with no more than three Players, one Coach, one Developmental Player, two Builders and one Referee/Linesman. The Coach, Developmental Player, Builder and the Referee/Linesman categories are dependent upon the number of candidates in the Player category.

The nomination and/or selection of candidates will be determined by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee and its Chairmen, Joe Ernst and Patrick J. Kelly.

Only members of the Selection Committee, the Board of Governors, teams or persons affiliated with the ECHL may submit official nominations which must be made in writing to the league office. Fans are encouraged to contact their team to propose names for nomination.







