Vanroboys Returns, Davis Heads to San Jose

Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today two separate transactions involving players within the affiliation pipeline.

Forward Lucas Vanroboys has been loaned to the Thunder. Goaltender Matt Davis has been recalled to the Barracuda.

Vanroboys, 26, was recalled to the Barracuda on November 8. The Thamesville, Ontario native tallied three points (2g, 1a) on November 5 against Allen and followed that up with an assist on November 6 against Utah. Vanroboys appeared in 69 games last year in San Jose, collecting 16 points (11g, 5a) to go along with 151 penalty minutes.

Davis, 24, has been a workhorse for the Thunder. The rookie netminder out of Denver University leads the league in minutes played (539) and saves (287). In nine appearances, Davis is 2-5-1-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .923 save percentage and one shutout. This is his first call-up of the season since coming to Wichita during training camp.

The Thunder begins a six-game road trip starting tomorrow night in Independence in a rematch against the Mavericks. Opening faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

