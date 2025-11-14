Vanroboys Returns, Davis Heads to San Jose
Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today two separate transactions involving players within the affiliation pipeline.
Forward Lucas Vanroboys has been loaned to the Thunder. Goaltender Matt Davis has been recalled to the Barracuda.
Vanroboys, 26, was recalled to the Barracuda on November 8. The Thamesville, Ontario native tallied three points (2g, 1a) on November 5 against Allen and followed that up with an assist on November 6 against Utah. Vanroboys appeared in 69 games last year in San Jose, collecting 16 points (11g, 5a) to go along with 151 penalty minutes.
Davis, 24, has been a workhorse for the Thunder. The rookie netminder out of Denver University leads the league in minutes played (539) and saves (287). In nine appearances, Davis is 2-5-1-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .923 save percentage and one shutout. This is his first call-up of the season since coming to Wichita during training camp.
The Thunder begins a six-game road trip starting tomorrow night in Independence in a rematch against the Mavericks. Opening faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets for all games are on sale now. Our next homestand takes place starting on Wednesday, October 29 against the Florida Everblades. Buy tickets.
Season tickets are still on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE now to learn how you can get your seats reserved and start paying now.
ECHL Stories from November 13, 2025
- Vanroboys Returns, Davis Heads to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 13 - ECHL
- Railers Receive Adam Samuelsson from Knight Monsters - Worcester Railers HC
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Carter Allen from Iowa - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Riley Gill Named to the 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class - Allen Americans
- Admirals Sign Forward Timofey Spitserov - Norfolk Admirals
- Former Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie Named to ECHL Hall of Fame - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Hall of Fame Class for 2026 Announced - Allen Americans
- Former Royals Goaltender Riley Gill Named ECHL Hall of Fame Inductee - Reading Royals
- Jeff Campbell to be Inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame - Atlanta Gladiators
- 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class Announced, Former Wing Riley Gill to be Enshrined - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2026 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Loan Goaltender Jon Lemieux, K-Wings Sign Forward Colson Gengenbach - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers News & Notes - November 13, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Announce Time Change for November 21st Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Crush the Rush in Overtime, 5-4 - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.