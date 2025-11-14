Knight Monsters' Comeback Bid Comes up Short with Overtime Loss to Gargoyles
Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, dropped the opening game of a three-game series against the Greensboro Gargoyles on the road by a 4-3 overtime final.
In the opening 20, Tahoe scored the lone goal, as Sloan Stanick continued to stay hot, scoring in the final two minutes of the period to put the Knight Monsters up 1-0 going to the locker room.
In the middle period, it was Greensboro who answered back, thanks to two goals by Demetrios Koumontzis in 16 seconds to put the Gargoyles up 2-1 heading into the final period.
In the third, Devon Paliani answered back with a pair of goals of his own, coming at the 2:38 mark and 4:43 mark respectively to give Tahoe a 3-2 lead. However, with just over six minutes to go in the game, David Gagnon tied the score, finding the back of the net off a slick feed from Patrick Newell to send the game into overtime.
In OT, it only took 16 seconds for Newell to find the back of the net for the first time this season, as the Gargoyles claimed the extra point and earned their first home victory in franchise history.
The Knight Monsters and Gargoyles face off for game two of the series tomorrow at 4 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network begins at 3:50 pm.
The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
