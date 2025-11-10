Admirals Drop Afternoon Contest Against The Thunder

Published on November 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA -- After a strong start to the weekend with back-to-back wins, the Norfolk Admirals wrapped up their three-game set against the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon. Adirondack came out firing, jumping ahead early and never letting go of the lead, skating away with a 6-2 victory to avoid the weekend sweep.

Goaltender Alex Worthington made his fourth start of the season, stopping 24 of 29 shots in the loss.

The Thunder broke through late in the first period, scoring twice in just 11 seconds. Cam Squires opened the scoring with a one-timer that beat Worthington blocker side, and Grant Loven quickly followed after capitalizing on a turnover to make it 2-0. Norfolk tried to swing the momentum back in their favor, but Adirondack carried the two-goal lead into the intermission, outshooting the Admirals 15-8.

Early in the second, Matt Crasa gave Norfolk a much-needed boost, burying a power-play goal top-shelf for his first of the season to cut the deficit in half. But the Thunder pushed back, adding goals from Chase McLane and Dylan Wendtto stretch the lead to 4-1 heading into the third.

Adirondack's Brannon McManus added another early in the final frame before Brady Fleurent punched home his fifth goal of the season off a rebound to make it 5-2. The Admirals pulled Worthington for the extra attacker late, but the Thunder found the empty net to close things out, taking the finale 6-2.

Norfolk will look to regroup and get back in the win column as their homestand continues next weekend inside Norfolk Scope.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. ADK - G. Loven (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

2. ADK - D. Wendt (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. ADK - B. McManus (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

Next Up

Norfolk will return to Norfolk Scope next weekend as the Savannah Ghost Pirates roll into town for a pair a contest. Game one between the Admirals and Ghost Pirates square off on Friday night with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 PM.







ECHL Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.