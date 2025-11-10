Mariners Complete Three Game Sweep of Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, completed a three-game sweep of the Worcester Railers with a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center. It was Maine's fourth consecutive win, stretching their point streak to eight games and claiming sole possession of first place in the North Division.

Following an early Railers penalty, the Mariners capitalized immediately on the first power play of the game, when Jacob Perreault wired home his fifth goal of the season with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle. Lynden McCallum continued his big weekend later in the period, following his Saturday night hat trick with a goal at 17:17, ripping a shot under the cross bar to double the Mariners lead.

Worcester got on the board with a power play goal by Drew Callin at 2:45 of the second period, but the Mariners were able to use their power play again to answer back. McCallum kept his hot stick working, ripping a one-timer home off a cross-ice feed from Brooklyn Kalmikov at 7:46 to restore Maine's two-goal lead.

Worcester's Kolby Johnson scored midway through the third to cut the deficit to one again, but Sebastian Vidmar tossed in an empty net goal at 18:47 to seal the victory. Luke Cavallin stopped 22 of 24 shots to improve to 6-1 on the season.

The Mariners (7-1-1-1) will continue their road trip, traveling to Wheeling, WV for games against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday and Saturday. They're back on home ice on Sunday, November 23rd for "Throwback Night" against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees.

