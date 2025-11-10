Americans Get a Point in OT Loss in Tulsa

Published on November 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrapped up a two-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa with a 4-3 overtime loss at the BOK Center.

The Americans jumped out to the 1-0 lead as Brayden Watts took a pass from Danny Katic to put Allen on the board, his second goal of the season. That's the way the period would end with the Americans outshooting Tulsa 12-9.

The Oilers tied the game in the second period as Drew Elliott scored his third of the year at the 6:14 mark of the period to even the game at 1-1. The Americans would reclaim the lead as Brayden Watts scored his second of the game and third of the year from Danny Katic and Andre Anania at the 10:58 mark. However, the Oilers weren't done either. Dylan Fitze knocked one home in front of the Allen net for his first as a member of the Tulsa Oilers. Then Tulsa struck on the power play at the 18:19 mark as Coulson Pitre scored the go ahead goal, his second of the year. Oilers led 3-2 after two periods

The Americans had the lone goal in the third period as Brayden Watts scored the third hat trick of the season for the Americans, and his third goal of the game and 4th of the year.

The game would need extra time on Sunday afternoon and it took four of the seven minutes before the Oilers claimed the second point of the game. Adam McMaster scored his fifth of the season at the 3:46 mark giving the Oilers the one-goal victory and all four points this weekend.

The Americans head home for just one game next week as the Tulsa Oilers will head to DFW for a Saturday night game at CUTX Event Center. It's Star Wars Night in North Texas. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - A. McMaster

2. ALN - B. Watts

3. TUL - D. Fitze

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.