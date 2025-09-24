Thunder Sign 2020 NHL Draft Pick Chase McLane

Published on September 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Chase McLane with Colorado College

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Chase McLane to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

McLane, 25, played his final year of NCAA (D1) hockey at Colorado College and recorded ten points (5g, 5a) in 33 games. Prior to that, the Trenton, Michigan native played four years at NCAA (D1) Penn State University and had 29 points (11g, 18a) in 87 games.

Following his final season of junior hockey as the captain of the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward was drafted by Nashville Predators in the seventh round (209th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

