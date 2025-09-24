K-Wings Sign Rookie Defenseman Orlando Mainolfi, Add Two Players on PTO

Published on September 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that rookie defenseman Orlando Mainolfi has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC). The team has also signed rookie defenseman Ben Schultheis and rookie forward Jack Jaunich to Player Tryout Contracts (PTO) for the 2025-26 season.

Mainolfi, 25, is a 6-foot-1, 194-pound Richmond Hill, ON native who is primed to make his professional debut after skating in 25 games for Acadia University last season, charting three goals and four assists.

"Starting my pro career with Kalamazoo is something I'm really looking forward to," Mainolfi said. "I've heard positive things about the organization, the staff and the incredible support from the fan base. Kalamazoo is a real hockey town, and I'm excited to experience that firsthand."

The rookie defenseman played four collegiate seasons with the Axemen (2021-25), appearing in 88 games, totaling four goals and seven assists.

Schultheis, 25, is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound, Mount Juliet, TN native heading into his first professional season out of Utica University, notching 12 points (3g-9a) in 30 games last season. The defenseman also played four years for Ferris State (2020-2024), with a career 18 points (1g-17a) in 107 games played.

Jaunich, 27, is a 6-foot, 181-pound White Bear Lake, MN native who looks to finish his first pro season after joining the Savannah Ghost Pirates for three games at the end of the 2022-23 season. Over the past two seasons (2023-25), Jaunich emerged as a key offensive contributor for the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL), amassing 80 points (36g-44a) in 105 games played.

The forward played collegiately at Aurora University (2019-2023), scoring 96 points (39g-57a) in 93 games played. Jaunich was named NCAA III (AHCA) Second Team All-American (West), NCAA III (All-USCHO) Second Team and NCAA III (NCHA) All-Conference in his final season with the Spartans (2022-23).

The K-Wings will continue announcing signings weekly, leading up to their home opener on October 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







