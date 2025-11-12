Americans in the Community
Published on November 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), continue to be involved in community events throughout North Texas.
On Wednesday afternoon, Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson, and Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels, spoke to the Allen Rotary Club at their weekly meeting.
Steve Martinson spoke on this year's team and the excitement of being back with the Americans after three seasons away from Allen. Daniels answered questions about the history of the team. Both were guests of Tim Carroll, the longtime Public Relations Director for Allen ISD who retired a few years back.
If you would like to have the Allen Americans speak at your upcoming event contact the Americans front office at 972-912-1000 or email the team at info@allenamericans.com.
