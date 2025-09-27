Four Stingrays to Attend Hershey Bears Camp

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forwards Stanley Cooley and Jaylen Luypen, and defensemen D.J. King and Nolan Krenzen are participating in the Hershey Bears Training Camp.

Cooley, 23, signed with the Stingrays this offseason after four years at Colorado College. The Ottawa, Ontario native was the captain for the Tigers in the 2024-25 season and had 12 points (6g, 6a) a season ago. He had 64 points (23g, 41a) in 148 games with Colorado College. Cooley now is gearing up for his first season of professional hockey.

Luypen signed with South Carolina after spending the majority of the past two seasons with the Rockford Ice Hogs of the American Hockey League. With Rockford, the Kelowna, British Columbia native tallied 34 points (12g, 22a) in 120 games. Luypen was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

King is set to begin his fifth season in professional hockey and his first with the Stingrays. The defenseman played in 30 games last season with the Indy Fuel, while spending a stint with Rockford. Across four seasons in the ECHL, King has logged 25 points (7g, 18a) across three different organizations. D.J.'s father, Derek, is the Head Coach of the Hershey Bears.

Krenzen is set to begin his first full season in professional hockey after signing with the Stingrays late in the regular season last year, playing in four games. The blue liner came to South Carolina following five years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he had 40 points (4g, 36a) in 161 games. He was the captain for the Mavericks last season and played with goaltender Seth Eisele in the 2022-23 season.

The South Carolina Stingrays will begin their Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club, on Thursday, October 9, at the Carolina Ice Palace. The 2025 Training Camp roster will be announced at a later date.







