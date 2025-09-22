Stingrays Announce Military Appreciation Ticket Offer for 2025-26 Season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are proud to announce their exclusive Military Appreciation ticket offer for the 2025-26 season.

As a token of the Stingrays gratitude to all those who have served our country, all current and former military members are eligible for 15% savings on all tickets for Stingrays home games.

In addition to this new season long ticket offer, the Stingrays are proud to host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, January 17, 2026 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, presented by Budweiser and Folds of Honor. South Carolina will wear special military appreciation jerseys and honor all those who have served.







