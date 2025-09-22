K-Wings Ink Michigan Natives, Rookies Antonio Venuto & Zach Borgiel (PTO)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that forward Antonio Venuto has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) and goaltender Zachary Borgiel has signed a Player Tryout Contract (PTO) for the 2025-26 season.

Venuto, 25, is a 6-foot-3, 201-pound, Whitmore Lake, MI native who returns to Kalamazoo to finish his rookie campaign. The left-shot forward recorded two assists after joining the K-Wings for six games out of Merrimack College last season.

"Glad to be back in Kalamazoo for my first full pro season," Venuto said. "Can't wait to get things rolling and play in front of all the K-Wings fans again."

The Michigan native played four years for Ferris State University (2020-2024), recording 23 goals and 32 assists in 120 games, leading the team in points (26) and goals (12) for the 2023-2024 season. The forward then transferred to Merrimack, was named team captain and posted eight goals with six assists in 35 games played (2024-25).

Borgiel, 25, is a 6-foot-2, 203-pound, Fort Gratiot, MI native who played four seasons for Merrimack College (2020-24), appearing in 71 games (32-30-5) and posting a .896 save percentage (SV%) with a 2.87 goals-against average (GAA).

The netminder then transferred to Providence College in 2024-25, playing in 12 games with a 7-3-1 record, a .910 SV%, and a 2.54 GAA. Borgiel was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week twice (Oct. 21 & Nov. 4) last season.

The K-Wings will continue announcing signings weekly, leading up to their home opener on October 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







