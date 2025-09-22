Heartlanders Sign First Iowa City Native Ever, Agreeing with Forward Ben Pizzimenti on Tryout Contract

Published on September 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Iowa City native Ben Pizzimenti has signed a tryout contract with the Heartlanders for the team's 2025 training camp, Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber announced. Training camp starts Oct. 6 at Xtream Arena, with the team home opener coming on Fri., Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena vs. Tulsa.

Pizzimenti, a 24-year-old left-handed shot that attended Iowa City West High School, becomes the first ever player from Iowa City to sign with the Heartlanders. He is the second Iowa native to agree to a contract with the Heartlanders, joining defenseman Hunter Lellig.

Pizzimenti was born in Iowa City and skated for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders high school team. He played the last three seasons at Concordia Univ. Wisconsin (DIII).

Pizzimenti: "Having the chance to try out for the Heartlanders is something that I am extremely excited for. What makes this especially unique is that the Heartlanders didn't exist when I was a kid growing up in Iowa City. To see how much hockey has grown in this area from the development of youth hockey with the Jr. Heartlanders to the ECHL Heartlanders making their mark in the community has been amazing to be a part of. I'm looking forward to joining the team in October and I'm grateful to Chuck Weber and the organization for this opportunity."

Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber: "We are excited to bring Ben in on a tryout contract. He has earned this opportunity and it's very special for our organization to have this be the first Iowa City native to put on the Heartlanders jersey. He has earned this opportunity and we're looking forward to seeing him on the ice in a couple of weeks."

2025-26 Heartlanders Roster

Forwards (14): Yuki Miura, Isaac Johnson, Jonny Sorenson, Jack O'Brien, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Matt Hubbarde, Luke Mobley, Adam Capannelli, Jaxon Nelson, Nathan Noel, Lucas Helland (try-out), Hunter Brackett (try-out), Devin Sanders (try-out), Ben Pizzimenti (try-out)

Defensemen (6): Elliott McDermott, Jacob Arsenault, Lordanthony Grissom, Thomas Stewart, Carter Allen, Nolan Orzeck

Goaltenders (1): Dante Giannuzzi







