Solar Bears Ink Rookie Defender Cody Schiavon

Published on September 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of rookie defenseman Cody Schiavon to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Schiavon, 25, enters his first professional season following a five-year college career at University of Vermont (2020-22) and Canisius University (2022-25). The West Kelowna, B.C. native tallied 22 points (6g-16a) and 61 penalty minutes in 118 games over five seasons.

Schiavon appeared in parts of four seasons in the BCHL prior to his college career. In 148 games, the 6-foot, 201-pound rearguard posted 62 points (15g-47a) for the Trail Smoke Eaters, Surrey Eagles, and Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, J.C. Brassard, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer, Cody Schiavon

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger







