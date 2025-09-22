Rookies Adam McMaster, Matt Koethe Return for Full Season

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the re-signing of rookie forwards Adam McMaster and Matt Koethe for the 2025-26 season.

McMaster, 25, returns to Tulsa after beginning his professional career with the Oilers at the end of last season, posting three points (1g, 2a) in eight regular season games. He also appeared in one postseason contest.

"Adam is one of those players that came in and made some really nice plays," said Head Coach Rob Murray. "Maybe he didn't get the opportunity to produce a little more and find instant success, but it was evident the talent was there, and he had a real offensive upside to him. Early on he showed great vision as the extra attacker against Tahoe, and he had some other real flashes with his puckhandling ability. Now that he's got a taste of the pro game we want to see those flashes consistently as part of a complete game. If he can do that, there is no doubt that he will be extremely successful at this level."

Prior to turning pro, the Beamsville, Ontario native spent four seasons at Acadia University, logging 61 points (26g, 35a) in 103 games as an Axemen. As a senior McMaster ranked second on the team with 12 goals and 22 points and finished his USports career with postseason points in all four of his collegiate seasons.

The five-foot-10, 180-pound forward was selected in the first round, 13th overall in the 2016 OHL Priority Draft, eventually skating in 254 OHL contests and notching 145 points (50g, 95a) in stints with North Bay and Owen Sound. McMaster also represented Canada Black at the 2017 U17 World Hockey Challenge, taking home silver after scoring a team co-leading five points (2g, 3a).

Koethe, 25, joins his fellow late-season debutant in re-upping for the 2025-26 season after potting three points (1g, 2a) in seven games with Tulsa last season.

The five-foot-10, 190 pound forward followed the NCAA route to Green Country, earning 48 points (15g, 33a) in 127 games with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. Koethe finished his senior season leading the Nanooks with 82 shots on goal, and his 13 points (5g, 8a) capped a collegiate career that saw four double-digit-point campaigns.

"Matt played a very consistent game for us from the hop," said Head Coach Rob Murray. "Always dependable with the little things. Making sure pucks got out of our zone, making the right decision at the offensive blue line and not putting the team in bad situations. He skates really well, and his motor is always running, which is a good combination. He can always be counted on to make the right play and having those types of players is crucial to success. We look forward to having him back and getting him in before the season starts instead of late in the regular season."

The Minnetonka, Minnesota native also played his junior hockey in Fairbanks, Alaska, dressing with the Ice Dogs after winning a coveted Minnesota State High School Championship with Minnetonka High. Koethe compiled 87 points (35g, 52a) in 111 games with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, earning NAHL All-Star honors in 2019-20 thanks to a team-leading 51 points (21g, 30a) and +34 rating.

McMaster and Koethe join a 2025-26 squad that features, forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Easton Armstrong, Justin Michaelian, Matthew Henry and Tyrell Goulbourne along with defensemen Duggie Lagrone, Michael Davies and Mike McKee as announced skaters. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.

Two preseason games against the Allen Americans are on the slate for the Oilers this season. Starting on the road at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas on Thursday Oct. 9 before hosting at WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 11 game at WeStreet Ice Center can be purchased HERE

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

