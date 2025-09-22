Admirals Add Defenseman Matt Sredl

Defenseman Matt Sredl with the Orlando Solar Bears

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Matt Sredl to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Sredl, 23, joins the Admirals for his fourth full season as a professional.

Last year, the North Carolina native split his time among three different countries (Norway, Czechia, and Germany). Most notably, Sredl joined the Blue Devils Weiden (Germany DEL2) on February 15. In nine playoff games, he posted four points (3 goals, 1 assist).

The right-handed shooting defenseman turned pro in January 2022 after he signed with the Worcester Railers. The next year, Sredl split time between the Orlando Solar Bears and Newfoundland Growlers. He has played in 105 career ECHL games with 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists).

"Matt is a depth defenseman that has a lot to prove this year," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He played on a very talented Newfoundland team back in 2022-23. He should help navigate a simple game that eats minutes, at the same time giving himself a few weeks to get his confidence back."

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 22 players (15 forwards, seven defensemen):

D - Carson Musser, Josh McDougall, Connor Fedorek, Jaden Shields, Brehdan Engum, Will Magnuson, Matt Sredl

F - Brandon Osmundson, Grant Hebert, Jace Isley, Sean Montgomery, German Yavash, Marko Reifenberger, Jack O'Leary, Matt Crasa, Tanner Andrew, Brady Fleurent, Kristóf Papp, Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Nicholetts, Justin Young, Timofey Spitserov

