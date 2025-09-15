Nolan Krenzen Re-Signs with South Carolina for 2025-26 Campaign

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today that they have signed defenseman Nolan Krenzen to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Krenzen, 24, returns to the Lowcountry after breaking into professional hockey with the Stingrays last season following five years with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Lancers (NCAA). The 5-foot-9, 181 pound blue liner made his debut for South Carolina on April 5 against the Orlando Solar Bears and played in the final four games of the regular season.

"Nolan got a taste of Stingrays hockey with us last season, and he's looking forward to officially beginning his first pro year," Head Coach Dave Warsofsky said. "Last year he showed us that he can be a steady, reliable presence on our blue line. His work ethic is second to none and he will bring a physical presence to our blue line. Nolan is a proven leader having served as captain at Nebraska Omaha last season. We will look for him to continue to be a leader for our team both on and off the ice."

During his time at Omaha, Krenzen was named the 25th captain in program history for the 2024-25 season. He set a career high in points and assists with 11 and had a +6 rating. Throughout his career, he played in 161 games with the Lancers, fourth-most in program history. The Duluth, Minn. native tallied 40 points (4g-36a) and had a +19 rating in his time at Omaha.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to re-sign with the Stingrays this season," Krenzen said. "The team, city and fans make it a special place to play and I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish together this season."

Prior to his college career, Krenzen played for the Sioux City Musketeers and Omaha Lancers from 2018 to 2020. In 2019-20, the defenseman had 23 points (5g-18a) in 44 games with Sioux City and Omaha.

Krenzen becomes the seventh defensemen to sign with the Stingrays for the 2025-26 season with Romain Rodzinski, Reilly Webb, Jordan Klimek, D.J. King, Connor Moore and Brady Keeper.







