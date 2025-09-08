Jalen Luypen Adds AHL Experience to Stingrays Roster

Published on September 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today that forward Jalen Luypen has agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

Luypen, 23, brings over two years of experience in the AHL to the Lowcountry. Drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Luypen broke into professional hockey with the Rockford IceHogs in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs and spent the last two seasons with Rockford.

"Jalen is a dynamic player who brings a dimension to the game that not many players do," Head Coach Dave Warsofsky said. "Jalen can play in all situations, he's physical, he loves to compete, and he already has valuable professional experience at the AHL level. We're going to lean on him to be a leader for our group and to help push us toward the playoffs and ultimately a championship. He's the type of player who can make a real difference for our team."

The 5-foot-10, 171 pound forward has played in 132 games in the AHL, tallying 36 points (12g, 24a) while with Rockford. In 2023-24, the forward set a career high in points with 20 (4g, 16a) and last year set a career high in goals with eight. In addition to his time with Rockford, he played in five games with the Indy Fuel last year, totaling three points.

"I'm excited about getting down there and playing hockey again," Luypen said. " I have heard nothing but the best things about Charleston and the fans. I can't wait to meet everyone and see you all soon!"

Prior to turning pro, Luypen spent five years in the Western Hockey League. He played for the Edmonton Oil Kings from 2018 to 2022, logging 136 points (66g, 70a) in 222 games. The Kelowna, British Columbia native won the Ed Chynoweth Cup with Edmonton in 2022 and played in the Memorial Cup that year. Luypen was then acquired by the Tri-City Americans for the 2022-23 season. In his WHL career, the forward posted 178 points (86g, 92 a) in 263 career games.

Luypen is the fourth newcomer to join South Carolina along with Stan Cooley, Mitch Deelstra and D.J. King for the 2025-26 season.







ECHL Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.