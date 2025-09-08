Bison Ink Budgell for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed forward Brett Budgell to an ECHL standard player contract.

Budgell, 24, finished third in team scoring last season, registering 37 points (15g, 22a) in 47 games. The St. John's, Newfoundland native tied the team record with an eight-game point streak (4g, 7a) from January 4 through January 25, 2026, and holds the record for the longest assist streak, which included a helper in seven of those eight games.

Budgell also had the third-most multi-point games, with 11, and appeared in 11 games for the Hartford Wolfpack, recording four assists in his AHL stint.

The 6-foot, 187 pound winger has played a total of 163 ECHL games, logging 119 points (45g, 74a) with the Bison, Iowa Heartlanders and Newfoundland Growlers, and has skated in 30 AHL games with Hartford and the Iowa Wild.

