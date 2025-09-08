Reading Jr. Royals Mites, Squirts & Bantams Combine for 7-3-1 Record

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mites A & C, Squirts A National, and Bantam A American teams recorded a 8-3-1 combined record between the Mite Jamboree and the opening week of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Sept. 6-7 weekend. The teams totaled 119 goals and outscored their opponents by a combined 56 goals (126-70).

Mite C Results:

~ 2-2 Record, Outscored opp. 46-27 ~

14-9 Loss vs. Genesis

16-1 Win vs. Quakers

17-5 Win vs. Little Flyers

12-4 Loss vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens

Mite A Results:

~ 3-0-1 Record, Outscored opp. 59-29 ~

16-8 Win vs. Central Penn

11-11 Tie vs. Campus Wild

22-2 Win vs. Delco Phantoms

10-7 Win vs. Central Penn

Squirt A National Results:

~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 11-2 ~

7-0 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Bue Hens

4-2 Win vs. Exton Kings

PeeWee B National Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 7-2 ~

7-2 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Bue Hens

Bantam A American Results:

~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 10-3 ~

10-3 Loss vs. Snider Hockey

"Happy to finally get year 2 under way," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals. "It's a long season but I have high expectations for the step we are going to take in year 2!"







