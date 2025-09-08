Reading Jr. Royals Mites, Squirts & Bantams Combine for 7-3-1 Record
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mites A & C, Squirts A National, and Bantam A American teams recorded a 8-3-1 combined record between the Mite Jamboree and the opening week of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Sept. 6-7 weekend. The teams totaled 119 goals and outscored their opponents by a combined 56 goals (126-70).
Mite C Results:
~ 2-2 Record, Outscored opp. 46-27 ~
14-9 Loss vs. Genesis
16-1 Win vs. Quakers
17-5 Win vs. Little Flyers
12-4 Loss vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens
Mite A Results:
~ 3-0-1 Record, Outscored opp. 59-29 ~
16-8 Win vs. Central Penn
11-11 Tie vs. Campus Wild
22-2 Win vs. Delco Phantoms
10-7 Win vs. Central Penn
Squirt A National Results:
~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 11-2 ~
7-0 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Bue Hens
4-2 Win vs. Exton Kings
PeeWee B National Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 7-2 ~
7-2 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Bue Hens
Bantam A American Results:
~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 10-3 ~
10-3 Loss vs. Snider Hockey
"Happy to finally get year 2 under way," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals. "It's a long season but I have high expectations for the step we are going to take in year 2!"
