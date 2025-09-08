Icemen Agree to Terms with Defenseman Taos Jordan

Published on September 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Adrien Beraldo for the 2025-26 season.

Jordan, 21, begins his professional career with the Icemen after recording 34 points (9g, 25a) in 57 games played last season with the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League's (QMJHL) Gatineau Olympiques.

The 5-11, 190-pound defenseman played the previous three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Owen Sound Attack where he totaled 51 points (7g, 44a) in 191 career games. The Brooklin, Ontario resident reunites with Icemen Head Coach Sean Teakle, who coached Jordan for two seasons from 2022-2024 in Owen Sound while Teakle served as an assistant coach.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Cameron Rowe (G)

Adrien Beraldo (D)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Taos Jordan (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Bennett MacArthur (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.