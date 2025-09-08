Florida Everblades Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Published on September 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades vs. the Orlando Solar Bears(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues and AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, have announced their preseason schedule ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Florida will play two games at Hertz Arena against their rivals, the Orlando Solar Bears, on Thursday, October 9, and Friday, October 10. Both games have a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

All Blades 365 Members with tickets and parking for the preseason games will have their tickets uploaded to their Everblades Account Manager for entry. Single game tickets for the preseason, as well as all regular season games, go on sale on Monday, September 22 at 10 a.m. Fans can get their tickets by visiting the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena or at ticketmaster.com. The Florida Everblades first home game of the regular season is on Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m., also against the Solar Bears.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.