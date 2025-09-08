Gritty Forward Peter Laviolette III Joins Solar Bears for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of gritty forward Peter Laviolette III to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Laviolette, 27, joins the Solar Bears after three seasons playing for his native Wheeling Nailers. In 110 career ECHL games, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger tallied 28 points (10g-18) and 292 penalty minutes.

In addition to his play on the ice, Laviolette is well-known in the Wheeling, West Virginia community for his contributions off the ice, winning back-to-back Project BEST Community Player of the Year Awards (2022-23, 2023-24).

Laviolette's father, Peter Jr., is a former NHL Head Coach, most recently with the New York Rangers. He is the winningest American-born coach in NHL history with 846 coaching victories, three Stanley Cup Final appearances and one Stanley Cup Championship with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. Laviolette III was born on a game day while Peter Jr. was coaching the Nailers during the 1997-98 season.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies







ECHL Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.