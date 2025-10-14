Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on October 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears played to two, one-goal defeats at the hands of the Florida Everblades during their preseason games this past weekend. Now, the Bears set their sights on Friday for Opening Night at Kia Center against the Everblades. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

This Week's Games:

Friday, October 17 vs. Florida Everblades - 7pm - Opening Night / Magnet Schedule giveaway

Saturday, October 18 at Florida Everblades - 7pm

Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.

When the Solar Bears score three or more goals at a home game this season, show your ticket at any Orlando Metro KFC location to receive BOGO 8-piece nugget or famous bowl. Offer valid for 24 hours following the game.

P1 VODKA PREGAME PARTY! (21+)

Calling All Hockey Fans!

Get your game face on and hit the ice early - the ultimate pregame party is going down at Proper Orlando (112 S. Orange Ave.), powered by P1 Vodka on Friday, October 17 from 5-7pm!

Chill drinks. Hot beats. One epic start to game night.

Be there. Be loud. Be ready.

Future P1 Vodka Pregame Parties:

10/21 vs Florida Everblades

@ Bullitt Bar (33 E Pine St) 4-7pm

10/23 vs Atlanta Gladiators

@ Basement (68 E Pine St) 5-7pm

AT A GLANCE:

2025 PRESEASON RECORD: 0-0-1-1 (.500)

2025 PRESEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Alex Tonge, Jake Hamilton - 2 points

MOST GOALS: Six Players - 1 goal

MOST ASSISTS: Ten Players - 1 assist

PIM LEADER: Nick Anderson - 8 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Phil Beaulieu - +2

BITES:

Alex Tonge and Jake Hamilton led the Solar Bears in scoring during the preseason with two points, apiece.

Solar Bears Head Coach Matt Macdonald enters the season eight wins shy of 150 ECHL coaching wins.

The Solar Bears open the 2025-26 season Friday night in Orlando against the Florida Everblades. Its their 14th season in the ECHL.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Three former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 2 GP, 1g-0a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 2 GP, 0-2-0, .860

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 2 GP, 1g-0a







ECHL Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.