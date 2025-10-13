Rush Receive Arsenii Sergeev from Calgary Wranglers

Published on October 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has been assigned to the Rush from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Sergeev, 22, turns pro after recording historic numbers at Penn State University last season. In his only season in 'Hockey Valley,' Sergeev's goals against average (2.54) and save percentage (.919) are the best all-time in Penn State program history. He backstopped the Nittany Lions to their first-ever Frozen Four appearance.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound goaltender began his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut and recorded stellar goals against averages of 2.61 and 2.70 in his two seasons.

In junior hockey, Sergeev won the NAHL's Robertson Cup with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2021, then was named USHL Goaltender of the Year with the Tri-City Storm in 2022.

The native of Yaroslavl, Russia is a 2021 seventh-round draft pick of Calgary and signed a two-year, two-way Entry Level Contract in April. He began this season with the Wranglers, but has yet to make his professional debut.

Sergeev is the eighth player to be assigned to Rapid City by the Wranglers thus far.

2025 Rapid City Rush Opening Night, presented by Denny Menholt, at The Monument Ice Arena is Friday, October 24th! Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.