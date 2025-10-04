Rush Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced the team's initial training camp roster today. 2025 Rush Training Camp is presented by Shipwrecks Bar & Grill.

Training camp begins today, October 4th at The Monument Ice Arena. Morning practices are open to the public through Friday, October 10th, with doors opening at 10:15 a.m. The team's annual intrasquad scrimmage, also free and open to the public, is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 11th.

The following players have been named to the Rush's training camp roster:

Forwards (13):

Blake Bennett*

Parker Bowman

Cameron Buhl

Ryan Chyzowski*

Maurizio Colella

Brett Davis*

Rasmus Ekstrom

Chaz Smedsrud

Ryan Wagner

Jared Westcott

Briley Wood*

Jonathan Yantsis

Ethan Browne (PTO)

Defensemen (9):

Arvils Bergmanis

Chase Pauls*

Aaron Chiarot

Billy Constantinou

Jake Ratzlaff

Mitchell Smith

Alexander Stensson

Mike Van Unen

Cam Gaudette (PTO)

Goaltenders (5):

Connor Murphy*

Christian Propp

Nathan Torchia

Noah Giesbrecht (PTO)

Ty Taylor (PTO)

* Indicates players assigned to the Rush from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

"PTO" indicates players invited to camp on a tryout.

2025 Rapid City Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar and Grill, kicks off Saturday, October 4th! Opening night at The Monument Ice Arena is Friday, October 24th. Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







