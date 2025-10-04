ECHL Transactions - October 4

Published on October 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 4, 2025:

Allen:

Add Cory Checco, F Signed Tryout Agreement

Add Elijah Wilson, F Signed Tryout Agreement

Add Gordon Whalen, D Signed Tryout Agreement

Greenville:

Add Matthew Caldwell, G Signed Tryout Agreement

Maine:

Delete Justin Bean, D Placed on Team Suspension

Add Kylar Fenton, D Added to Training Camp Roster

Orlando:

Add Reese Newkirk, F Assigned by Syracuse

Add Chris Harpur, D Assigned by Syracuse

Add Spencer Kersten, F Assigned by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Chase Pauls, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Add Blake Bennett, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Add Briley Wood, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Add Connor Murphy, G Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Add Brett Davis, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Reading:

Add Nick Capone, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/3

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/3

Wichita:

Add Daniil Bryzgalov, G Signed Tryout Agreement

Add Tyler Inlow, F Signed Tryout Agreement

Worcester:

Add Ben Lindberg, D Added to Training Camp Roster

Add Chase Maxwell, F Added to Training Camp Roster

Add Nick Pennucci, F Added to Training Camp Roster

Add Nathan Berke, F Added to Training Camp Roster

Add Jack Ring, D Added to Training Camp Roster

Add Michael Ferrandino, D Added to Training Camp Roster

Add JC Campagna, F Added to Training Camp Roster

Add Matt Myers, F Added to Training Camp Roster

Add Thomas Gale, G Added to Training Camp Roster

Add Tristan Lennox, G Assigned by New York Islanders

Add Henrik Tikkanen, G Assigned by New York Islanders







ECHL Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.