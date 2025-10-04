ECHL Transactions - October 4
Published on October 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 4, 2025:
Allen:
Add Cory Checco, F Signed Tryout Agreement
Add Elijah Wilson, F Signed Tryout Agreement
Add Gordon Whalen, D Signed Tryout Agreement
Greenville:
Add Matthew Caldwell, G Signed Tryout Agreement
Maine:
Delete Justin Bean, D Placed on Team Suspension
Add Kylar Fenton, D Added to Training Camp Roster
Orlando:
Add Reese Newkirk, F Assigned by Syracuse
Add Chris Harpur, D Assigned by Syracuse
Add Spencer Kersten, F Assigned by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Chase Pauls, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Add Blake Bennett, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Add Briley Wood, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Add Connor Murphy, G Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Add Brett Davis, F Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Reading:
Add Nick Capone, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/3
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/3
Wichita:
Add Daniil Bryzgalov, G Signed Tryout Agreement
Add Tyler Inlow, F Signed Tryout Agreement
Worcester:
Add Ben Lindberg, D Added to Training Camp Roster
Add Chase Maxwell, F Added to Training Camp Roster
Add Nick Pennucci, F Added to Training Camp Roster
Add Nathan Berke, F Added to Training Camp Roster
Add Jack Ring, D Added to Training Camp Roster
Add Michael Ferrandino, D Added to Training Camp Roster
Add JC Campagna, F Added to Training Camp Roster
Add Matt Myers, F Added to Training Camp Roster
Add Thomas Gale, G Added to Training Camp Roster
Add Tristan Lennox, G Assigned by New York Islanders
Add Henrik Tikkanen, G Assigned by New York Islanders
