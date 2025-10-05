Red/White Scrimmage Won by the Red Team

Allen Americans Red and White teams in action

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, held a split squad scrimmage on Saturday night in Allen, with the White team beating the Red squad, 12-4 at Allen Community Ice Rink.

Spencer Asuchak, Harrison Blaisdell, Colton Hargrove, and Thomas Caron were amongst the goal scorers on Saturday night. Brayden Watts and Thomas Caron each had a multi-point night.

"Tonight was a fun scrimmage for us to watch and see how guys play without much coaching structure," noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Sunday I will go on the bench and tighten up the system."

Former Americans Captain Jason Deitsch, was on the bench for the White team, while Lily Martinson was on the bench for the Red unit.

The rosters will switch for Sunday morning's scrimmage with Colton Hargrove and Spencer Asuchak drafting their teams before puck drop.

The Americans will resume training camp on Monday morning at 11:00 AM.

The team will play a pair of preseason games against the Tulsa Oilers, with the lone game in DFW coming on October 9th at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County.

The home opener will be on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

